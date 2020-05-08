Sections
Private doctors to serve Covid-19 patients in containment zones

Updated: May 08, 2020 21:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sought the services of private medical practitioners to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

In order to help the civic body, private medical practitioners will now attend to patients in containment zones and slums. The services will be free and will ease the patient burden on civic-run facilities, said officials.

PMC additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agrawal along with Ramchandra Hankare, head of PMC health department and Anjali Sabne, additional health chief took a meeting with the General Practitioners Association on Thursday in this regard.

Private medical practitioners had stopped practice due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The doctors shut the clinics despite repeated requests to keep them open from the civic body, said officials.



Hankare said, “Private doctors have assured the civic administration that they will help the civic body and will visit containment zones for the check up of general patients. They also assured that the service will be free.”

The PMC on Friday, started to give necessary equipment and safety kits to the private doctors practicing in Bhavani peth, Shivajinagar, Dhole Patil and Yerawada ward office areas.

On Thursday, sugar commissioner Saurabh Rao who has been appointed as incharge to take care of the Covid-19 situation visited the Tadiwala road slum to assess the on ground situation.

