Private hospitals admit patients with mild or no symptoms

Even as the city continues to fight the rising Covid-19 positive cases, the civic administration is in a battle with private hospitals who are reserving beds meant for critical...

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 21:37 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

Even as the city continues to fight the rising Covid-19 positive cases, the civic administration is in a battle with private hospitals who are reserving beds meant for critical patients for those experiencing only mild symptoms or are even asymptomatic in some cases.

In some private hospitals, relatives of patients who have tested positive even though asymptomatic or with mild symptoms are occupying the critical care beds.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol has raised the issue with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, on Friday and urged private hospitals to admit patients only as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines.

In a series of tweets, Mohol tweeted, “The state government must take a policy stand to ensure smooth coordination with private laboratories and private hospitals with the civic body.”



“Whenever a person from a well to do family tests positive for Covid-19, the private hospitals without looking for the intensity of the symptoms, immediately admits the person. So, about four to five beds are occupied in the process which is required for those who cannot afford home isolation or are likely to become critical,” he said.

“The hospital should otherwise divert such patients to civic body quarantine centres or isolation centres,” he said.

Shekhar Gaikwad, PMC, chief, said, “There have been such incidents wherein the private hospitals are providing beds to patients who could be otherwise isolated at homes or even at PMC’s Covid-19 care centres.”

“When a person is admitted, the bed is occupied for at least ten and this can lead to a shortage of beds if this practice continues,” said Gaikwad.

Gaikwad said, “After several meetings with private hospitals we found that there is uncertainty about cash flow and so they are admitting such patients. Many hospitals have taken loans from private banks and so we have raised this issue with the district administration too, to ensure that at least part payments could be released every week or every fortnight.”

Dr Sunil Rao, group medical director, Sahyadri Speciality Hospital, said, “The patients insist that they do not want to go to the civic-run centres due to multiple reasons and they want to be admitted at private hospitals. We admit patients only when required.”

“Sometimes they test negative for the virus, but then again it could be a false negative and there are some patches of pneumonia and looking at their condition we admit the patient. We have three separate sections now Covid19, non-Covid19 and the grey area where it is not known for sure as to if the patient is Covid-19 positive or negative.”

