Private offices play it safe as 10% staff resume work

Strap: Heavy traffic reported in the city during peak hours

Many private offices began buzzing with activity on Monday with the Maharashtra government allowing offices to function with 10 per cent staff under the second phase of the Covid-19 unlock strategy.

There was a heavy rush of vehicles on the roads during the morning hours with cars and two wheelers headed to various private offices.

In Vimannagar and Kharadi, snack centres and kiosks were seen getting back to business as people resumed work. However, the PMC patrol teams asked them to shut shop due to the increasing rush. Employees who attended office from 9am to 5.30 pm expressed that severe restrictions were in place unlike the open atmosphere in the past.

Ashish Shahpure who works at an IT company in Yerawada said, “We had to undergo thermal screening before entering the building. Despite the virus being at large, employees reported to work as they fear they might lose their jobs. We believe that the working conditions will be relaxed in the days to come.” Shahpure returned to his residence in Baner at 6.30 pm.

Makarand Patil, an administrative officer who works at a private broadband company at NIBM road said, “I came to attend the office after two-and-a-half months and things have changed completely. My office has kept strict anti Covid measures in place. Precautionary steps will help us tide over this crisis,” he said.

MCCIA director general Prashant Girbane said he was happy that finally the economic activities were ramping up. He said every organisation must invest in an IEC (Information, Education and Communication) campaign to keep the employees aware and awakened to the risks from Covid-19.

Milind Patange, vice-president, sales, VTP Realty, said while their construction activities and sales site offices were closed during the lockdown, with the relaxation, the sales site offices have started operations with minimum strength. “We are following all the government norms like mandatory use of masks, temperature checks of each and every employee, visitors and labourers at the main gate, he said.”

Niharika Singh, a resident of Vishrantwadi, who works in a transport logistics firm in Lohegaon said, “I worked from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Working was very different than what it was previously. Many restrictions were in place and we were not allowed to mingle closely. Our office has also asked us to mandatorily download Arogya Setu app.”

Nitin Kulkarni, chief operating officer at Harbinger Group said employees had slowly started resuming office. “While doing so, both companies and employees need to take care of a few things. Companies need to ensure that they have created the right infrastructure and processes to ensure physical distancing and hygiene. Employees must follow the rules laid down by the company in terms of physical distancing and personal hygiene. In the coming months, companies need to open up their offices in a gradual fashion and encourage remote working for as long as possible, ” he said.

Private offices have been advised by the government to ensure that employees use the sanitisers on entering the office, conduct meetings with clients or vendors strictly on appointment basis; hold internal meetings while keeping the social distancing norms with just three-four members in the meeting room; have lunch on individual tables and not in a group. Handwash in the bathrooms, cleaning of washrooms and seating areas at regular intervals and sanitizers on every table have also been advised.