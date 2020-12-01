Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / PSI arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 35,000

PSI arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 35,000

The accused has been identified as Prashant Kondiram Kirve, attached to Laxminagar police chowki, Yerawada

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:47 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

ACP Vijaymala Pawar of Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested the accused (Getty Images)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Pune, on Thursday arrested police sub-inspector (PSI) attached to Yerawada police station for accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000.

The accused has been identified as Prashant Kondiram Kirve, attached to Laxminagar police chowki, Yerawada.

The Yerwada police had registered a case for offences under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the accused PSI was the investigating officer in the case.

The accused threatened to arrest a family member as co-accused in the POCSO case and demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The amount was later negotiated to Rs 35,000. He accepted the bribe amount and then allowed them to go free in the case.



He was arrested after the family member who was threatened by him lodged a first information report (FIR) in the case.

The complaint states that “Kirve had threatened the POCSO accused to frame his mother in the case and allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The amount was later negotiated to Rs 35,000.”

After the complaint was lodged, ACP Vijaymala Pawar of Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested the accused.

A case under relevant sections of the Anti Corruption Act has been lodged against the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Dec 01, 2020 17:16 IST
LIVE: Centre details plans to farmers’ leaders on MSP, APMC Act
Dec 01, 2020 17:16 IST
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Dec 01, 2020 14:17 IST
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
Dec 01, 2020 17:20 IST

latest news

Now, two Muzaffarnagar labourers booked under Uttar Pradesh anti-conversion law
Dec 01, 2020 17:17 IST
PMK leader Ramadoss to meet TN CM after workers’ stir over 20% quota
Dec 01, 2020 17:19 IST
Delhi HC seeks govt’s stand on safe disposal of swabs used for Covid tests
Dec 01, 2020 17:14 IST
SSC result dates for CHSL Tier 1, SI in Delhi Police paper 1, CGL Tier II and other exams released
Dec 01, 2020 17:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.