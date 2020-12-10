Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Pumta proposes Neo Metro service for Pune

Pumta proposes Neo Metro service for Pune

The Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Pumta), at a meeting held on Thursday, has proposed running a “Neo Metro” service on the city’s existing bus...

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 20:09 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Pumta), at a meeting held on Thursday, has proposed running a “Neo Metro” service on the city’s existing bus rapid transport system (BRTS) roads, mainly from Katraj to Swargate and Hadapsar.

Pumta is preparing a feasibility report for the same after the meeting held under the leadership of divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao.

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited’s (PMPML) managing director Rajendra Jagtap said, “We suggested introducing the Neo Metro on BRTS corridors mainly on a priority section between Katraj-Swargate-Hadapsar.”

Neo Metro is cost effective and can be executed in a short period on existing corridors.



Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation’s director Ramnath Subramaniam said, “The Neo Metro proposal got discussed at the meeting. PMPML suggested it. At the meeting it was decided to prepare a feasibility report.”

Neo Metro is the a concept introduced by Maha Metro in Nashik city and Pimpri-Chinchwad. It is a hybrid concept between a bus service and the metro rail.

The Neo Metro buses can be operated on the ground level like a tram, as well as on elevated corridors.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has already approved the Neo Metro buses on its proposed High Capacity Mass Transit Route.

Recently, Pune district guardian minister, Ajit Pawar, also suggested using the Neo Metro on Pune’s proposed HCMTR corridor.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

HTLS 2020: No guarantee that we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
Dec 10, 2020 20:27 IST
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
Dec 10, 2020 18:40 IST
Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish troops in northeast Syria
Dec 10, 2020 21:00 IST
HTLS 2020: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic
Dec 10, 2020 20:43 IST

latest news

Confronting everyday sources of pollution across the country
Dec 10, 2020 21:05 IST
In Bengal, preserve democratic space | HT Editorial
Dec 10, 2020 21:04 IST
Union home secretary discusses possible Covid-19 vaccines roll-out with states
Dec 10, 2020 21:03 IST
If opportunity arises, Smith should be Australia captain: Vaughan
Dec 10, 2020 21:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.