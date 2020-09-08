Pune accounts for 1/5th of Maharashtra’s total Covid-19 cases

The Pune district administration had earlier predicted that coronavirus cases will stabilise in the region, however, there has been no respite in the number of Covid -19 cases. With the caseload continuing to increase, Pune now accounts for at least 20 per cent of the total Covid cases in Maharashtra. Of the 9,23,641 cases in Maharashtra till Monday, 2,03,468 lakh cases have been reported from Pune district alone with at least 4,000 testing positive daily.

The Pune district’s positivity rate has also increased to 23.9% from 20% in August first week. This means that for every 100 people tested, around 24 turned out to be positive in the district.

Pune already became the first district in the country to have crossed the grim 2-lakh mark of progressive positive cases on Monday. Of the 2,03,468 cases in Pune district, 61,781 are active and undergoing treatment, according to the state health department. In the state, the active caseload stands at 2,36,934 as of Monday.

“The cases in city are rising and over the past three days, the positivity rate has further increased. Our focus now is on tracing contacts and increasing the testing,” said Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao.

According to Rao, the doubling rate for Pune district currently stands at 32 days while the testing of samples has increased from 72,000 in a week last month to 98,000 this week.

Along with the city, there are cases growing in certain parts of rural areas too, said Rao. “The concentration of cases in some villages is high with 80% patients from 62% grampanchayats only,” said Rao.

As far as fatalities are concerned, Pune district has reported 4,470 fatalities till Monday with the case fatality rate (CFR) standing at 2.39%. For the Pune city, the CFR is 2.53 % while for Pimpri-Chinchwad, it is 1.70%