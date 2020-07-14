Pune admin tests 5,168 samples in a day

Residents crowd Market Yard, Gultekdi on Sunday to buy essentials as 10-day lockdown is imposed from July 13 in Pune. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)

PUNE A total of 5,168 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours in Pune, of which 1,432 were made using the rapid antigen testing kits.

As of Monday, a total of 1.66 lakh samples have been tested in the city.

The city reported 832 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and nine deaths due to the infection on Monday.

Four deaths were also reported, of residents from outside the jurisdiction of the Pune municipal corporation (PMC).

Of the 9,412 active cases in the city, 486 are in critical condition. A total of 18,000 patients have been discharged after being declared cured of the infection, of which 614 were discharged on Monday.

The deaths reported on Monday include three from Sassoon General Hospital - a 27-year-old male from Kondhwa; a 53-year-old male from Market Yard and a 65-year-old female from Hadapsar.

Two deaths were also reported from Jehangir hospital: that of a 40-year-old male from Hadapsar and a 55-year-old male from the Thakur bakery area.

One death each was reported from the Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital, of a 55-year-old male from Kondhwa; from Symbiosis hospital - a 75-year-old male from Shivane; from Ruby Hall Clinic - a 62-year-old male from Wanowrie; and from Noble Hospital - a 54-year-old male from Hadapsar.

The four deaths from outside PMC limits are of a a 42-year-old male from Beed reported from Surya Sahyadri; a 66-year-old male from Thane at Symbiosis hospital; and an 84-year-old female from Camp reported from KEM hospital, and a 75-year-old female, also from Camp at Sassoon.