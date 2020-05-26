Pune airport handles 17 flights on first day of resumption

Sections
Domestic passenger flight operations, which remained suspended for two months owing to the nationwide lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, resumed on Monday.

Updated: May 26, 2020 13:51 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Pune Maharashtra

The passengers are instructed to travel to and from the airport either in their own vehicles or use dial a rickshaw facility. (HT photo/ Shankar Narayan)

On the first day of resumption of flight services, the Pune international airport in Maharashtra has handled arrival and departure of 17 scheduled flights by Monday late evening, a senior aviation official said.

“Till Monday late evening, nine flights carrying 672 passengers landed at the Pune airport while eight flights with 985 passengers have taken off,” said a Pune Airport Authority official.

With services of app-based cab aggregators not available as Pune falls in the Covid red zone, the passengers have been instructed to travel to and from the airport either in their own vehicles or use dial a rickshaw facility, he said.



While no arriving passenger was stamped for “home quarantine”, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said they are awaiting Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) from the government.

