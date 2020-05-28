Pune airport handles 27 flights on day three of resumption

Domestic flight operations, which had been suspended for two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, resumed on Monday. (HT photo)

Over 660 passengers arrived at the Pune international airport in 14 flights on Wednesday, the third day of the resumption of air services, an official said.

As many as 1,364 passengers departed in 13 flights from the airport, the official said.

“Total 27 flights were operated by the Airports Authority in Pune. While 14 of them arrived at the airport, 13 others took off. The number of passengers who arrived at the airport on Wednesday was 663, while 1,364 others departed,” he said.

Domestic flight operations, which had been suspended for two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, resumed on Monday.

On Monday, 672 passengers landed at the Pune airport in nine flights and 985 others took off in eight flights, while on Tuesday, 23 flights were operated.

Total 558 passengers had arrived in 12 flights and 1,200 passengers took off in 11 flights, the official said.