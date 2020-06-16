Pune breaches grim 10K mark on 100th day

Pune on Tuesday crossed the grim 10,000 Covid-19 cases mark becoming one of the worst-affected cities in the state due tot he pandemic. Tuesday also marked the 100th day since the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes the Covid-19 infection, had been first reported in Pune and in Maharashtra.

On the 100th day, the Covid-19 tally of the city stood at 10,183. Besides Pune, other cities in the state which have also crossed the 10,000 mark are Mumbai and Thane.

The city reported its first case on March 9 when a resident of Sinhgad road returned from Dubai with his family and tested positive for the virus. The next day on June 10, his wife along with driver of the private taxi he had hired to come to Pune from the Mumbai airport, also tested positive for the Covid-19 infection.

Over the 100 days, Pune has recorded 469 Covid related deaths with 11 deaths reported on Tuesday. While the virus spread rapidly across the city, the recovery rate of patients also increased and currently stands at 65.17 per cent.

Shekhar Gaikwad, Pune municipal commissioner said, “We are facing a rare pandemic for the first time in this century and therefore, our administrative skills were tested and challenged. We estimated to have around 40,000 cases in the city by May-end earlier, but fortunately we succeeded in controlling the situation.”

Although Bhavani peth and Dhole Patil wards initially reported high number of cases, the virus spread relented in these areas in June, however, Aundh-Baner and Sinhgad road now witnessing rapid surge in number of positive cases.

During these 100 days, the city also underwent massive changes with Covid induced lockdown bringing all outdoor activities to standstill as the fear of infection and government invoked restrictions kept people inside.

The virus drastically altered the lives of Punekars with some of the landmark places in the city closing down and most slums and adjoining areas being declared containment zones.