Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune city registers drop in Covid-19 mortality rate; rise in daily discharge of cured patients

Pune city registers drop in Covid-19 mortality rate; rise in daily discharge of cured patients

While 27 patients were discharged on April 28 and 29, the number was in the 50s right from May 1 to May 6, tweeted additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal

Updated: May 08, 2020 16:51 IST

By Hindustan Times, Pune, Hindustan Times Pune

The city has been registering a significant improvement in the recovery and discharge of cured Covid-19 (coronnavirus) patients, additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said on Thursday. (Pratham Gokhale/HT File Photo)

The city has been registering a significant improvement in the recovery and discharge of cured Covid-19 (coronnavirus) patients, additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said on Thursday.

In a tweet on Thursday morning she said, “Start with good news for Pune” while presenting data on the rising numbers of discharged Covid-19 patients. While 27 patients were discharged on April 28 and 29, the number was in the 50s right from May 1 to May 6. 

The percentage of ‘active’ cases (positive cases without number of dead and discharged) to positive cases had also declined from 79 per cent on April 28 to 65 per cent on May 6, Agarwal said.

In an interview she said, this was a very positive trend and encouraging for the government and the local administration. “The lockdown has definitely helped bring down the doubling ratio of positive patients,” she said.



The senior civic official said that the mortality rate for Pune had dropped from a high of 9 per cent to 5.8 per cent and the authorities were now confident of bringing it down further.

“Even the doubling rate of Covid-19 positive cases has risen to 12 days in Pune,” she said.

Agarwal attributed the early detection of positive cases to PMC’s door-to-door survey and increased testing. “This is helping us find the positive patients in the early stages. Now we are hoping that cure ratio will increase more as the maximum number of positive patients will be completing their 14 days treatment in the coming days,” she said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
May 08, 2020 13:08 IST
Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
May 08, 2020 16:40 IST
Live |Peak in Covid-19 cases may not happen if we follow do’s and don’ts: Govt spokesperson
May 08, 2020 17:02 IST
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
May 08, 2020 14:54 IST

latest news

Rashed Ali Almansoori is a next-gen tech blogger with a bright future
May 08, 2020 17:20 IST
Wuhan market had role in coronavirus outbreak, but more research needed: WHO
May 08, 2020 17:24 IST
1,000 light years away, Black hole closest to Earth discovered
May 08, 2020 17:13 IST
Shimla street vendors seek permission to resume work
May 08, 2020 17:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.