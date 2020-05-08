Pune city registers drop in Covid-19 mortality rate; rise in daily discharge of cured patients

The city has been registering a significant improvement in the recovery and discharge of cured Covid-19 (coronnavirus) patients, additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said on Thursday. (Pratham Gokhale/HT File Photo)

In a tweet on Thursday morning she said, “Start with good news for Pune” while presenting data on the rising numbers of discharged Covid-19 patients. While 27 patients were discharged on April 28 and 29, the number was in the 50s right from May 1 to May 6.

The percentage of ‘active’ cases (positive cases without number of dead and discharged) to positive cases had also declined from 79 per cent on April 28 to 65 per cent on May 6, Agarwal said.

In an interview she said, this was a very positive trend and encouraging for the government and the local administration. “The lockdown has definitely helped bring down the doubling ratio of positive patients,” she said.

The senior civic official said that the mortality rate for Pune had dropped from a high of 9 per cent to 5.8 per cent and the authorities were now confident of bringing it down further.

“Even the doubling rate of Covid-19 positive cases has risen to 12 days in Pune,” she said.

Agarwal attributed the early detection of positive cases to PMC’s door-to-door survey and increased testing. “This is helping us find the positive patients in the early stages. Now we are hoping that cure ratio will increase more as the maximum number of positive patients will be completing their 14 days treatment in the coming days,” she said.