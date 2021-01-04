Pune city’s accident ‘black spots’ put major roads in high-risk category

According to police, a fewer number of accidents were recorded in 2020 due to the impact of the Covid-19-induced lockdown. (HT PHOTO)

On Thursday, December 31, 2020, a woman pillion rider died, while her husband and two children escaped with various degrees of injuries, after the two-wheeler they were riding met with an accident involving a fuel tanker atop the Fursungi bridge in the Hadapsar area.

According to the traffic police branch of the Pune police, there are 23 black spots in the city, prone to frequent accidents.

These black spots have witnessed a number of accidents, including fatalities, over the past three years.

However, according to police, a fewer number of accidents were recorded in 2020 due to the impact of the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

According to statistics shared by the Pune police, there were 15 accidents at these black spots in 2020.

These sites, as an HT spot check revealed, continue to be plagued with potholes, dim lights, ill-constructed and ill-designed speed-breakers.

This is compounded by a lack of proper traffic enforcement and in some cases, the footpaths in a flawed alignment with the streets.

Fursungi, where the accident took place last week, has been identified as an accident-prone spot by the police and has witnessed eight fatal accidents since 2017.

The accident spot is close to a point on the bridge where what looks like a makeshift footpath, abruptly begins, reducing the width of the already-narrow road. No road sign informs vehicle users of the same.

According Rahul Shrirame, deputy commission of police (traffic), the list of black spots has been prepared after a careful study of the frequency of accidents.

“Due to Covid-19, the traffic volume has reduced on city roads, which has brought down the number of accidents at the blackspots in 2020 ,” said DCP Shrirame.

The 23 traffic blackspots listed by the Pune traffic police include, Khadki Machine chowk in Kondhwa; Hemant Karkare chowk in Koregaon Park; Viman nagar chowk - Tata guard room - Kharadi dargah road in Viman nagar; Ramwadi octroi post - Sangamwadi parking in Yerawada; Vaiduwadi chowk–Phursungi phata in Hadapsar.

Also, Walvekar chowk-Mundhwa railway bridge in Mundhwa; Sancheti hospital chowk –Shivajinagar; New Katraj Tunnel-Dari Pul - Bharati Vidyapeeth ; and Walvekar chowk in Sahakarnagar.

As per the traffic police, the city had 27 accident-prone spots in 2017, 18 in 2018 and 23 in 2019.

According to the citizen activists, the road department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is responsible for faulty planning of chowks and the city roads being in a state of disrepair.

The PMC started several initiatives for road improvement and four road maintenance vans were deployed in four zones on a trial basis, to carry out on-spot road repairs wherever required.

Later, the project seems to have been discontinued with no official willing to speak about it.

The PMC then started a helpline number where citizens can call and report potholes, and request immediate repairs.

Similarly, the PMC had even started surveying the speed breakers that do not adhere to the Indian road congress (IRC) guidelines, but the project has not been taken to its logical conclusion, till date.

At present, traffic police personnel have been deployed at most of the crowded junctions, including the blackspots.

Prashant Inamdar, convenor of the citizen forum Pedestrians First, said, “It is time that all the agencies of government, like PMC , Traffic Police, district administration and the planning authorities come together and find a holistic solution to this issue. We must bring down accident rates further.”