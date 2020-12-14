Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Pune city’s positivity rate drops to less than 10 per cent

Pune city’s positivity rate drops to less than 10 per cent

Reason why the second wave did not have a severe impact in the city as much as it did in other cities is because of the higher prevalence of the antibodies caused due to the first wave, say experts

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 16:18 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

Positivity rate is the number of new cases being reported for every ten tests conducted. (REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

Even as the city has witnessed a slight spike in new Covid-19 cases the positivity rate has dipped below ten per cent since the last one week, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) data.

Positivity rate is the number of new cases being reported for every ten tests conducted.

The city reported 294 new cases on Sunday with over 4,014 tests conducted and the positivity rate stood at 7.32 per cent.

On December 7 the positivity rate was 10.57 per cent which came down to 6.79 per cent and 6.51 on December 10 and December 11 respectively.



The reason why the second wave did not have a severe impact in the city as much as it did in other cities is because of the higher prevalence of the antibodies caused due to the first wave, say experts.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, who chairs the Maharashtra Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Technical Committee, said, “Although we did see a small spike in the number of new cases, it was not as much as Delhi. The fact remains that over 50 per cent of the population in congested areas of Pune were already infected and had developed antibodies against the infection which is why the number of cases did not see a huge spike.”

The number of tests, meanwhile, have also been brought in proportion to fewer new cases coming up and lesser contacts being traced, however on Sunday too the civic body collected over 4,000 samples for Covid-19 testing.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
German expert denies saying Covid origin not in Wuhan as China passes buck
by Sutirtho Patranobis , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Russia had nothing to do with suspected US treasury email snooping, says Kremlin
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
‘Our attitude wasn’t bad,’ Carey responds to Allan Border’s remarks
by hindustantimes.com
IIM Ahmedabad Endowment Fund appoints Chhavi Moodgal as CEO
by PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
Japan picks kanji character that promotes social distancing to define 2020
by Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.