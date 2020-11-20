Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Pune civic body allows pool to reopen, only for professionals, from Nov 20

Pune civic body allows pool to reopen, only for professionals, from Nov 20

Standard operating procedures have been issued by the ministry of youth affairs and sports, governments of India

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 16:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Swimming pools in the other parts of the state have been operating since November 5. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Thursday, announced the reopening of swimming pools, from Friday, in all non-containment zone areas, that too only for professional swimmers, identified by the civic body as “state, national and international-level sports persons”.

Swimming pools in the other parts of the state have been operating since November 5.

No swimming tournaments will be allowed in Pune.

The standard operating procedures (SOP), have been issued by the ministry of youth affairs and sports, governments of India.



“It is good news for swimmers who have not entered the pool for the last eight months. Since the general public is not allowed, I hope the situation changes soon,” said Narendra Acharekar, coach, Harmony Aquatic Club, Kothrud.

“We may start on Monday, as two-three days will be required to fix everything. Although pools were closed, maintenance activity continued during the lockdown as well,” added Acharekar.

“Getting back to the pool for regular practice is on the mind of every swimmer and it is good the PMC has now given permission,” Sadhvi Dhuri, who won five gold medals and one silver at the Khelo India University Games in February, said.

Standard operating procedure (SOP):

Swimming pool operators should have a dedicated officer responsible for Covid-19 consideration, making sure that they are up to date with central or local government recommendations.

A pool of 50 metres with 10 lanes can have a maximum 20 persons per batch.

Maintain chlorine level in the water at 2.0PPM, along with 7 to 7.40pH of water.

Filtration plant must be operated for the entire duration of practice; and before and after the session.

Maintain distance while swimming and avoiding contact with other swimmers

Use of Arogya Setu App is a must.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
Nov 20, 2020 16:46 IST
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Nov 20, 2020 15:23 IST
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
Nov 20, 2020 17:19 IST
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
Nov 20, 2020 15:10 IST

latest news

RBI panel proposes to raise promoters cap to 26 pc in private banks
Nov 20, 2020 17:20 IST
Indians emerging as prolific users of filters in selfies: study
Nov 20, 2020 17:19 IST
‘I don’t think that’s necessary’: Harbhajan’s advice for India star
Nov 20, 2020 17:15 IST
Delhi Police arrests one for cheating Rs 29 crore under DDA’s scheme
Nov 20, 2020 17:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.