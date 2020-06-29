Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune civic body approves e-bike rental project

Pune civic body approves e-bike rental project

Under this project 500 electric bikes will run on city roads and 500 charging stations will be established in various parts of the city

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 16:05 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Hindustan Times Pune

The project will be undertaken under the ‘Green Pune’ initiative and V-Tro Motors will run the project. PMC will not provide financial support for this project. (HT PHOTO)

In a bid to conserve the environment and reduce pollution levels in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) city improvement committee has approved the launch of a rental scheme for electric two-wheelers in the city.

Under this project 500 electric bikes will run on city roads and 500 charging stations will be established in various parts of the city.

The project will be undertaken under the ‘Green Pune’ initiative and V-Tro Motors will run the project. PMC will not provide financial support for this project.

Once the project gets approved by the PMC’s standing committee and general body the actual work of the project will start.



“We should think about implementing eco-friendly projects in the city. E-bike project will be beneficial for residents and reduce traffic on the roads,” said Amol Balwadkar, Baner corporator, who had proposed the project.

“Once we get the approvals from both standing committee and general body the e-bikes and charging stations work will begin,” said Balwadkar.

“PMC will not have to provide any financial assistance in the project, the private company will run the project,” said Balwadkar.

Charges for e-bike rentals

The charges for e-bike rentals will be Rs 4 per kilometre.

There are also various packages. A one-day package is Rs 450 with a maximum of 150 kilometres;

Weekly Rs 1,900 with a 1,000 km maximum

Monthly Rs 3,800 with a 4,000 km maximum

Tweet

Satej Patil, state transport minister, welcomed the e-bike rental project in a tweet, on Sunday said, “Its a timely and environment friendly decision by Pune Municipal Corporation. On 26 June City development committee of PMC approved proposal of e-bike rental project. Being a state transport Minister, I welcome this Green initiative. This project will reduce pollution, traffic jams and citizens will get all benefits of it. Commuters of Pune Metrorail will also enjoy this facility in coming years. This project will prove a pilot project, a model for country.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘I spoke to Janaki, she is doing very well’: SP Balasubrahmanyam
Jun 29, 2020 16:20 IST
Increase Covid-19 testing facilities in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath to officers
Jun 29, 2020 16:19 IST
Covid-19: Thane city to go under complete lockdown for 10 days from July 2
Jun 29, 2020 16:18 IST
Fashion goals that Bollywood has given us through the years
Jun 29, 2020 16:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.