Pune civic body approves e-bike rental project

In a bid to conserve the environment and reduce pollution levels in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) city improvement committee has approved the launch of a rental scheme for electric two-wheelers in the city.

Under this project 500 electric bikes will run on city roads and 500 charging stations will be established in various parts of the city.

The project will be undertaken under the ‘Green Pune’ initiative and V-Tro Motors will run the project. PMC will not provide financial support for this project.

Once the project gets approved by the PMC’s standing committee and general body the actual work of the project will start.

“We should think about implementing eco-friendly projects in the city. E-bike project will be beneficial for residents and reduce traffic on the roads,” said Amol Balwadkar, Baner corporator, who had proposed the project.

“Once we get the approvals from both standing committee and general body the e-bikes and charging stations work will begin,” said Balwadkar.

“PMC will not have to provide any financial assistance in the project, the private company will run the project,” said Balwadkar.

Charges for e-bike rentals

The charges for e-bike rentals will be Rs 4 per kilometre.

There are also various packages. A one-day package is Rs 450 with a maximum of 150 kilometres;

Weekly Rs 1,900 with a 1,000 km maximum

Monthly Rs 3,800 with a 4,000 km maximum

Satej Patil, state transport minister, welcomed the e-bike rental project in a tweet, on Sunday said, “Its a timely and environment friendly decision by Pune Municipal Corporation. On 26 June City development committee of PMC approved proposal of e-bike rental project. Being a state transport Minister, I welcome this Green initiative. This project will reduce pollution, traffic jams and citizens will get all benefits of it. Commuters of Pune Metrorail will also enjoy this facility in coming years. This project will prove a pilot project, a model for country.”