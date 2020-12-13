Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Pune civic body audit finds 66% bills inflated, corrects amount of 632 Covid patients

Pune civic body audit finds 66% bills inflated, corrects amount of 632 Covid patients

PMC has started auditing inflated bills above Rs 1.5 lakh since August following complaints of overcharging from patients by private hospitals

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:23 IST

By Namrata Devikar,

The senior official said that private hospitals adhere to the price capping done by the state government through general resolution and notifications. (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

A Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) audit of Covid medical charges issued by private hospitals has found 66 per cent bills inflated, as per the data shared by civic officials.

Rubal Agrawal, additional commissioner with PMC, said that till December 10, 955 bills were scrutinised in the past four months and amounts in 632 bills were reduced after scrutiny.

“We have started bill audit to check if private hospitals are overcharging. There are many patients who approach us with complaints. We have also identified many hospitals who have overcharged patients during the Covid pandemic,” said Agrawal.

She said that many hospitals have stopped overcharging once a complaint is filed against them.



“We have observed that flouting hospitals start issuing inflated bills after a while. In such cases, we don’t take any concrete action. In such difficult times, we urge private hospitals to refrain from such practices. However, many big names in the city are repeatedly seen overcharging patients,” said Agarwal.

PMC has started auditing inflated bills above Rs 1.5 lakh since August following complaints of overcharging from patients by private hospitals.

The senior official said that private hospitals adhere to the price capping done by the state government through general resolution and notifications.

“We have time and again reminded private hospitals to adhere to the price capping by the state government, but we do come across overcharging cases,” said Agrawal.

Asked if PMC will take any concrete action, Agrawal said that the decision will be taken next week.

“We have a few big hospitals in the city that are frequently named by patients for overcharging. We will soon take a decision on what action can be taken against them,” said Agrawal.

PMC started auditing bills of Covid patients from August 14 to check overpricing. The civic body has formed a committee of auditors to verify bills from across private hospitals in the city.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers tomorrow, urges AAP workers to do the same
by hindustantimes.com
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
LIVE| Agriculture Minister Tomar meets Amit Shah amidst farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com
3 terrorists trapped on Mughal Road in Jammu, encounter on
by HT correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 5pm: Senior Punjab cop resigns from job to support protesting farmers and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Covid-19 vaccine will be free in Kerala: Thomas Isaac echoes CM
by Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin asks Aly Goni to propose her
by HT Entertainment Desk
‘Batsmen were struggling to read him’: Ojha names India’s ‘game-changer’
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.