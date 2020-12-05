Pune civic body issues fresh list of micro containment zones

Somnath Bankar, assistant municipal commissioner of the ward claimed that people in the ward did not follow any social distancing norms or wear masks during the Diwali days. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a fresh list of Covid-19 micro containment zones, with six areas in the city where movement of residents is restricted.

Of the six such zones, three are from the Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward.

The ward has been reporting maximum number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic and geographical challenges, including the wide spread of the area is now proving to be a challenge for the administration.

The six newly declared micro containment zones are areas from Kasba-Vishrambaugwada, Bibvewadi, Kondhwa-Yewlewadi and three areas from the Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward namely, Iris society in Magarpatta city, Sasanenagar and Fursungi.

Somnath Bankar, assistant municipal commissioner of the ward claimed that people in the ward did not follow any social distancing norms or wear masks during the Diwali days.

He said, “People thronged the markets despite repeated warnings by the administration. However it is also true that this is the largest ward of all the 15 wards in the city, spread across an area of about 54 square kilometres with a population of about 10 lakh people. We also have the maximum number of hospitals which is why people from nearby villages and outside PMC limits are also being brought here.”

The ward has been consistently reporting the maximum number of cases, which is why it has been one of the worst affected wards in the city too. “The newly added villages are also reporting fresh Covid-19 cases which is adding to the total tally of the ward,” said Bankar. As per the latest guidelines issued by the state, all SARI and ILI patients in any containment zones must be tested regularly for any flu-like symptoms for early detection and treatment.