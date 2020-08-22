Pune civic body puts Rs26 lakh tender for undertaking Covid-19 funerals on hold

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has put on hold the tender process for appointment of an agency for the burial of deceased infected with Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection, after agitation by local non-government organisations (NGOs).

Three NGOs were helping conduct the funeral of deceased patients infected with the virus free of cost. Despite that PMC floated a tender for appointing an agency for the same work at the cost of Rs26 lakh.

Muslim Mulnivasi Manch and Christian Charitable Trust, on Friday, held an agitation at PMC building and demanded to scrap the tender and stop the wastage of taxpayers’ money.

Anjum Inamdar, founder, Muslim Mulnivasi Manch, said, “We are conducting the funerals of deceased patients infected with the virus from March. Due to pressure from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) after a tweet by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, PMC stopped the work of one organisation. Even later, we along with some other organisations including Shiv Sena carried out the work.”

“Despite that PMC has floated a tender for appointment of an agency for the same work which will be a waste of taxpayers’ money. So, we held an agitation,” Inamdar said.

Ramchandra Hankare, head, health department, PMC, said, “Two NGOs are carrying out the funerals of the deceased infected with the virus only from those admitted at hospitals, but Covid deaths are reported from homes as well. There is no mechanism to carry out funerals in such cases.”

“These organisations have now promised that they would also perform funerals of those who pass away at their homes. We have put the tender process on hold,” he said.

Hankare said, “We appeal to more organisations to come forward and help us. If there will be a problem in the future, we will erect our machinery to perform final rites.”

An officer from the health department said on anonymity, “PMC has a mechanism and its staff for performing funerals at Hindu cremations, but at burial grounds for Christians and Muslims, the PMC does not have staff. From the last five months, volunteers are carrying the burial of patients deceased due to Covid-19 infection.”

Political leaders Ramesh Bagwe, Arvind Shinde, Iqbal Shaikh, Rafiq Shaikh, Rahul Khude and Vitthal Gaikwad also participated in the agitation.