Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune civic body puts Rs26 lakh tender for undertaking Covid-19 funerals on hold

Pune civic body puts Rs26 lakh tender for undertaking Covid-19 funerals on hold

Muslim Mulnivasi Manch and Christian Charitable Trust, on Friday, held an agitation at PMC building and demanded to scrap the tender and stop the wastage of taxpayers’ money

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 17:20 IST

By Abhay Khairnar, Hindustan Times Pune

Members of Muslim Mulnivasi Manch during a protest at the PMC building, on Friday. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has put on hold the tender process for appointment of an agency for the burial of deceased infected with Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection, after agitation by local non-government organisations (NGOs).

Three NGOs were helping conduct the funeral of deceased patients infected with the virus free of cost. Despite that PMC floated a tender for appointing an agency for the same work at the cost of Rs26 lakh.

Muslim Mulnivasi Manch and Christian Charitable Trust, on Friday, held an agitation at PMC building and demanded to scrap the tender and stop the wastage of taxpayers’ money.

Anjum Inamdar, founder, Muslim Mulnivasi Manch, said, “We are conducting the funerals of deceased patients infected with the virus from March. Due to pressure from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) after a tweet by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, PMC stopped the work of one organisation. Even later, we along with some other organisations including Shiv Sena carried out the work.”



“Despite that PMC has floated a tender for appointment of an agency for the same work which will be a waste of taxpayers’ money. So, we held an agitation,” Inamdar said.

Ramchandra Hankare, head, health department, PMC, said, “Two NGOs are carrying out the funerals of the deceased infected with the virus only from those admitted at hospitals, but Covid deaths are reported from homes as well. There is no mechanism to carry out funerals in such cases.”

“These organisations have now promised that they would also perform funerals of those who pass away at their homes. We have put the tender process on hold,” he said.

Hankare said, “We appeal to more organisations to come forward and help us. If there will be a problem in the future, we will erect our machinery to perform final rites.”

An officer from the health department said on anonymity, “PMC has a mechanism and its staff for performing funerals at Hindu cremations, but at burial grounds for Christians and Muslims, the PMC does not have staff. From the last five months, volunteers are carrying the burial of patients deceased due to Covid-19 infection.”

Political leaders Ramesh Bagwe, Arvind Shinde, Iqbal Shaikh, Rafiq Shaikh, Rahul Khude and Vitthal Gaikwad also participated in the agitation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bharat Biotech gets nod to conduct Covaxin trial through skin
Aug 22, 2020 18:52 IST
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 patients, count over 1.6 lakh
Aug 22, 2020 18:52 IST
On eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, social distancing, masks go for a toss in Pimpri market
Aug 22, 2020 18:52 IST
Nagaland church body warns against ‘dangerous’ Chinese cult
Aug 22, 2020 18:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.