Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / Pune civic body to act against gyms, sports complexes violating Covid-19 lockdown norms

Pune civic body to act against gyms, sports complexes violating Covid-19 lockdown norms

Some private sports complexes and even PMC-owned establishments which are run by private contractors are operating illegally in violation of the Covid-19 lockdown norms, says additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 16:15 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar on Thursday issued the order and instructed all the zonal commissioner’s and 15 ward officers to conduct a drive and initiate action against such gyms and sports complex. (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has issued an order to seal badminton halls, swimming tanks, gyms and sports complex which are operating in violation of the Covid-19 lockdown norms.

Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar on Thursday issued the order and instructed all the zonal commissioner’s and 15 ward officers to conduct a drive and initiate action against such gyms and sports complex.

The order stated, “On the background of Covid-19 pandemic, the central and state government has given clear instructions to keep sports complexes, swimming tanks, badminton halls and gyms closed. But the PMC is receiving complaints that some of these establishments are operating illegally.”

Khemnar said, “Some private sports complexes and even PMC-owned establishments which are run by private contractors are operating illegally in violation of the Covid-19 lockdown norms.”

“If it is proven that these establishments are functional during the lockdown, seal them and initiate legal action against the operators,” the order states.

The official refused to name the complexes as action is yet to be initiated against them.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Oct 02, 2020 16:49 IST
Priyanka Gandhi attends prayer meet for Hathras victim at Delhi temple
Oct 02, 2020 17:47 IST
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Oct 02, 2020 12:05 IST
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Oct 02, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

The story of Rajbala Ghosh, the first woman to write Hindi short stories
Oct 02, 2020 17:47 IST
Uttarakhand Congress starts signature campaign against farm bills
Oct 02, 2020 17:42 IST
Walmart to sell UK unit Asda in $8.8 billion deal
Oct 02, 2020 17:45 IST
Khaali Peeli review: A ride back to Bollywood’s mindless masala years
Oct 02, 2020 17:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.