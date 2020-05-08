Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Pune civic body to distribute ration kits at Covid-19 containment zones

Updated: May 08, 2020 13:58 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Pune

Apart from ration kits, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) also plans to provide sanitisers and one lakh masks to residents of containment zones. (Ravindra Joshi/ HT file photo )

In a bid to limit the movement of people in containment zones, the civic body in Maharashtra’s Pune city will distribute ration kits to 70,000 families in the hotspot areas from Friday onwards, an official said.

As of Thursday, the Pune Municipal Corporation has over 2,140 Covid-19 cases, of which 1,600 were reported from Bhavani Peth, Dhole Patil Road, Kasba-Vishrambaug, parts of Shivajinagar and Yerwada areas.

“We want people in the containment zones to stay indoors and not venture out even to buy essentials. We will distribute 1 lakh ration kits to 70,000 families in these areas,” municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said.

These kits will contain five kg of flour, three kg of rice, pulses, oil and other essential items that can last up to 15 days, he said.



“Community workers and civic employees will distribute these kits from Friday onwards,” he added.

Apart from ration kits, the PMC also plans to provide sanitisers and one lakh masks to residents of containment zones.

