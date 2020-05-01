Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Pune News / Pune civic body to ease curbs in certain areas post May 3

Pune civic body to ease curbs in certain areas post May 3

The municipal commissioner said that IT companies located in Pune limits can also be given some relaxations and allowed to reopen.

Updated: May 01, 2020 10:58 IST

By Press Trust of India, Pune

People walk to sealed area in the growing concern of Coronavirus outbreak in pune at Kondwa in Pune, India, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The civic administration has decided to reduce the number of coronavirus containment zones in Pune city after May 3 and give some relaxations in the non-hotspots .

“Barring hotspots or red zones in the central Pune, we are planning to give some relaxations in some non-hotspot areas of Pune which are unaffected (by the disease),” said Shekhar Gaikwad, municipal commissioner.

He said as far as lifting of the lockdown (in force till May 3) is concerned, it is the central government’s call but in the non-hotspot areas, some restrictions can be removed and commercial establishments such as bakeries, salons and electronics shops can be allowed to function.

“Currently all wards under Pune municipal limits come under containment zones but we will reduce their number after May 3,” he said.



He added that IT companies located in Pune limits can also be given some relaxations and allowed to reopen.

Gaikwad, however, said that restrictions will be in force in red zones.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 Live: First train carrying 1200 migrants leaves Telangana for Jharkhand
May 01, 2020 11:21 IST
Centre releases revised list of Covid-19 red zones, Jharkhand has only 1
May 01, 2020 11:16 IST
Polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council to be held before May 27, says EC
May 01, 2020 11:25 IST
Covid-19 outbreak brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
May 01, 2020 09:00 IST

latest news

One more Covid-19 case in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 111
May 01, 2020 11:22 IST
‘High load of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, all its districts in red zone’: Health ministry
May 01, 2020 11:22 IST
Amazon says India business was most affected by Covid-19 pandemic
May 01, 2020 11:20 IST
Covid-19 patient recovers in Himachal, seven active cases remain
May 01, 2020 11:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.