Pune civic chief visits Katraj as overflowing lake revives memories of 2019 flash floods

On Sunday, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar along with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Ashwini Kadam visited the areas affected by rain. (HT PHOTO)

The two hours of heavy showers saw water logging on most of the roads in and around Katraj lake, which began overflowing on Friday night.

Looking at the condition, corporator Kadam has placed demands to the PMC and asked for quick action.

Kadam said by accumulating trash and soil over the years, the depth of Ambil Odha stream has reduced. This has caused an overflow with usually one or two heavy spells of rain and spreading fear in the nearby residents.

There should be a provision to release water from Katraj lake like other dams so that it will not cause flood situations.

The corporator also demanded that illegal constructions shall be demolished to broaden the height and width of Ambil Odha stream keeping the vision of future requirements (of next 50 years). It will help to survive situations like a cloudburst. The boundary walls shall be erected immediately to protect residents.

Although, the situation did not turn grim like the flash floods of September 2019 but the high-intensity flow of water brings back the memories of 2019 when 26 people died and caused massive damage to property.

“None of the PMC officials came to help Katraj people. The JCB which you saw (Facebook live video) was my private and whole work yesterday night was done by party members and local people,” said Vasant More, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporator said.

The water from Katraj-Kondhwa road was overflowing and water entered in few areas of Shelar Mala, Katraj.

More and more members from the MNS party were actively working till midnight to clear the passage of water flow.

The damage like broken walls bent electric poles and debris have not been cleared by PMC officials.

“In the complete one year, even after complaints from people, PMC still has not done any repair work. Since pipelines are damaged, water entered few areas. Our members released water on the right time and made sure it did not cause much damage,” said More.