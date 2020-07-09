Pune collector bans pvt diagnostic lab from conducting tests after discrepancies

Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector, on Wednesday, banned Thyrocare, a private diagnostic laboratory, from conducting Covid-19 tests after a series of complaints about “serious discrepancies” and a delay in reports.

“I have received many complaints regarding Thyrocare. It is a private lab which is conducting the Covid-19 diagnostic tests and it has shown many negative cases as positive. After we rechecked the reports with the National Institute of Virology (NIV), we found the reports to be negative,” said Ram, who issued an order late on Wednesday.

“We have not received any notice or any intimation so far so. We need to first understand what exactly is the issue and then only, can we comment on this. We will find out,” said Chandrashekhar Mani, vice-president (Operations) of Thyrocare.

The action against laboratory came after Ram, during his visit to Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi on Wednesday, found that Thyrocare did not share the swab test reports of the 62-year-old woman who died on Monday, as her relatives struggled to find an ICU bed for her.

The lab also did not share the woman’s swab test report with her family till the end.

Earlier in Mumbai, Thyrocare was served a notice by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for delays in submitting reports.

According to the district collector, most complaints against the laboratory have come from Haveli taluka. In some cases, the administration found the report to be “false positives,” said Ram.

Besides Thyrocare, there are eight private laboratories and seven government institutes allowed to conduct the Covid-19 tests.