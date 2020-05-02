Pune collector forms team to help stranded migrants, students, tourists

The Pune railway division is also waiting for a notification from the state government regarding the release of trains from Pune to transport migrants to their native places (ANI photo )

District collector Naval Kishore Ram has appointed a team of government officials to look into the issues faced by stranded migrants, tourists, and students in the city after a nationwide lockdown was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25.

The panel consisting of government officials has been formed under the precincts of the disaster management act. The team will coordinate with the district collector’s office and take necessary permission for transporting stranded migrants, students and tourists home after screening and verification.

Similarly, the Pune railway division is also waiting for a notification from the state government regarding the release of trains from Pune to transport migrants to their native places. According to Pune railway division spokesperson Manoj Jhawar, the state government will take the final call on running of trains. “Everything related to trains will be decided by the state government and the administration. Currently, we don’t have any information in this regard,” the official said.

A letter granting permission will be issued to the applicant who wishes to travel and a copy will also be sent to administrative officials in their place of residence.

The Maharashtra government has asked migrants wanting to go home to seek permission from nodal officers like the district collector wherein all their personal details would be taken on record.

The Union home ministry on Friday gave approval to start special trains to ferry stranded migrants, students and tourists during lockdown to return home.