Pune comes to a standstill, again, with a hope to stop Covid-19 spread

Despite opposition, first day of the 10-day lockdown on Tuesday witnessed residents staying indoors and adhering to the administration’s restrictions in place to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar announced a complete lockdown for the city so as to curb the increasing number of cases. Police vans and policemen were on the streets appealing to citizens to stay at home.

The bustling Satara road, Pune-Mumbai old highway, Solapur road, Karve road, Ahmednagar road, Laxmi road, Deccan, Swargate, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Sahakarnagar, Hadapsar, Kalyaninagar, Koregaon Park, Aundh and Baner wore a deserted look on Tuesday. Between 9am and 10am, traffic was witnessed on some roads, like Sancheti chowk near Shivajingar, as employees were making their to their offices.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said, “Citizens cooperated with the administration on the first day of the lockdown in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. I appeal to citizens to come forward for testing, if having Covid-19 symptoms and to adhere to lockdown norms.”

Police barricaded the entry points of the city to restrict outstation vehicles from entering the city. Only medical shops were open across the city. Santosh Konde, a resident of Khed Shivapur and Sagar Bhosale, a resident of Uruli, said, “It is very rare to see Pune come to a complete standstill again. On the Pune-Bengaluru and Solapur highway, only trucks were plying.”

MIDC employees continue work in PCMC

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Bhosari, employee did not face any issues while commuting to their workplace on Tuesday.

“Most of the industries have given their employees self-certified passes on their letterhead. Employees can travel in any area on a self-certified pass. Administration is supporting us completely,” said Sandeep Belsare, president of Pimpri-Chinchwad small-scale industries association.

The traffic police were patrolling all roads and checking e-passes of all motorists.

“In the morning, we caught some people who did not have a pass or letter from their office, so we penalised them. However, the number is very less as most of the people were carrying required documents,” said Satish Nandurkar, police Inspector at Bhosari.

A few employees faced trouble while filling up fuel for their vehicles as fuel station owners were not accepting self-certified pass.

“Some employees could not get their fuel tanks filled because of the self-certified pass, so we have spoken to the administration and it will be sorted out soon,” added Belsare.

Most of the companies continued their work schedule, while a few were shut as they had not issued passes to their employees.

“We started working on May 18 and although we are facing problems (five operative level personnel have gone to their hometowns), work has not stopped. The workers, who are available, will continue to come even during the lockdown,” said Pranav Belhekar, owner of PB Plastics, manufacturers and suppliers of plastic moulded components and assemblies.

Belsare’s only concern was that the police had not been allowing movement of goods transport trucks and he has requested the administration for its permission.

“We have requested movement of transport goods vehicles. We have also requested the administration to allow opening up of raw material supply shops in MIDC as it is very important for continuation of work,” added Balsare.