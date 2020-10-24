Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune consumer forum directs logistics company to pay Rs 33,000 in compensation

Pune consumer forum directs logistics company to pay Rs 33,000 in compensation

Applicant availed services of the company to shift household goods from Mumbai to Pune.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 16:27 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

Logistics firm delivered damaged household goods to customer and failed to provide adequate compensation. (GETTY IMAGES (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))

The Pune district consumer forum has directed Messr Agarwal Packers and Movers company to pay ₹33,000 as compensation to a consumer for deficiency of service.

The applicant identified as Manish Thakur availed the services of the company to bring his household goods which comprised a television and a washing machine from Mumbai to Pune.

The company promised for a safe and secure delivery after which the applicant paid ₹73,375 as charges for which a receipt was issued. The company transported all the items on January 27, 2019, and the household goods reached on February 6, 2019. As the goods were being unloaded, the complainant noticed that television set and the washing machine had been damaged and showed it to the company representative who informed the head office and promised that suitable measures would be taken after an assessment of the damage. However, no steps were undertaken to resolve the grievances.

The complainant said a number of emails were sent to their customer care department but to no avail. Fed up with the inaction, Thakur bought a new television and refrigerator worth ₹60,000 and lodged a complaint with the consumer forum.



The company officials contacted him and offered him a compensation of ₹5,000 which was rejected by the complainant.

Following the compensation complaint, the forum passed an ex parte order against the company dated January 14, 2020 as the company did not respond to the forum’s notice issued to them at a previous date.

The forum in its order mentioned that the company showed deficiency in service and ordered to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation to the consumer along with 10 per cent interest in an order dated October 20, 2020.

Besides, it has imposed costs of ₹3,000 to be paid by the company to the consumer for charges towards filing the compensation petition and additional ₹10,000 for causing loss to the customer.

