Pune cooler than Mahabaleshwar, mercury dips to 11.3 degrees Celsius

It was the lowest temperature for Pune this season as minimum temperature was recorded 13.3 degrees Celsius on November 7

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 16:35 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hindustan Times Pune

People purchasing winter clothes from a shop at Laxmi road in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

Residents woke up on Tuesday morning with winter chill as minimum temperature dipped to 11.3 degrees Celsius which was less than Mahabaleshwar that recorded 13.6 degree Celsius.

It was the lowest temperature for Pune this season as minimum temperature was recorded 13.3 degrees Celsius on November 7.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Pune, it will be a good winter season ahead.

IMD usually considers December to February as the winter season.



“It is not winter yet, but post monsoon period. Chill has started and one western disturbance is likely to reach Jammu and Kashmir in 2-3 days so temperature will fall after three days,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department, IMD Pune.

In the state, Chandrapur was coolest with 8.3 degrees Celsius. Yavatmal (9.5 degrees Celsius) also noted temperature in a single digit. Pune’s temperature was the third lowest in the state. Nashik recorded 11.8 degrees Celsius while Nagpur also woke up with the temperature touching 11.5 degrees Celsius.

“Western disturbance likely to reach by November 13 and its impact in the city will be felt in 2-3 days,” said Kashyapi.

The maximum temperature of the day was 29.8 degrees Celsius.

“From 11.3 degrees Celsius, the temperature will increase for the next three days (November 11-13), but after the western disturbance effect it will decrease. The moisture is increasing from Bay of Bengal so we forecast cloudy weather on November 15 and 16,” Kashyapi said.

In Marathwada and Vidarbha region, many places saw dip in temperature while in region of Konkan and Goa temperature has not seen a major fall.

IMD has forecast dry weather till November 14 while partly cloudy weather is expected during afternoon hours on November 15 and November 16.

