Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Pune News / Pune cop cycles across jurisdiction to spread awareness about Covid-19

Pune cop cycles across jurisdiction to spread awareness about Covid-19

As many as 3218 positive cases and 62 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Pune district, taking the total number of cases in the area to 59634, said health officials on Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 07:36 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Pune

According to inspector Devidas Gheware, there are 12-14 containment zones in the area and using a cycle helps him to reach places where cars cannot go. (ANI Photo)

Devidas Gheware, an inspector at Duttawadi police station in Pune, has been conducting regular patrols in his area on a cycle to raise awareness about Covid-19.

According to Gheware, there are 12-14 containment zones in the area and using a cycle helps him to reach places where cars cannot go.

“There are 12-14 containment zones in our jurisdiction and most of them are from slums. Since these areas have been sealed most of the time it becomes difficult to travel but cycle allows us to be mobile and reach places where cars can not go,” the cop told ANI on Wednesday.

“Exercising is very important to stay safe from coronavirus but we do not get enough time for it. Cycling allows us to exercise during work time and interact with people,” Gheware added.



As many as 3218 positive cases and 62 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Pune district, taking the total number of cases in the area to 59634, said health officials on Wednesday. It was the highest single-day total of positive cases and deaths till date reported on Wednesday, they added.

The death toll due to the disease in the district now stands at 1,504.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Microsoft weathers pandemic, beats Wall Street expectations
Jul 23, 2020 09:05 IST
Ishaan Khatter shares new still from Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy
Jul 23, 2020 09:04 IST
‘Hope it dies down’: Bill Gates on Covid-19 theory on microchips
Jul 23, 2020 09:05 IST
Bhagyashree calls Prabhas a ‘soft-spoken gentleman’
Jul 23, 2020 09:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.