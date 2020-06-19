Sections
Home / Pune News / Couple dies by suicide after killing minor children in Pune: Police

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 11:08 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by:Shivani Kumar, Pune Maharashtra

The probe in the matter is underway. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A couple died after allegedly committing suicide after killing their two minor children in Maharashtra’s Pune city, police said on Friday.

Four members of the family were found hanging from the ceiling of their home in Sukhsagar Nagar area late on Thursday night, an official from the Pune police said.

The police suspect that it was a suicide pact, wherein Atul Shinde (33) and his wife Jaya (32) had first killed their children Rugved (6) daughter Antara (3) and then hung themselves, he said.

“Shinde ran a small business of making identity cards for schools and it seems like the family might have been facing financial crisis, as the business may have suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the official said.



The deceased had not responded to repeated phone calls from family and friends on Thursday, after which the were police were alerted, he said, adding that further probe was underway.

