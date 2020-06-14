Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune Crime Branch arrests man for stealing cash, jewellery worth Rs 1.74 crore

Pune Crime Branch arrests man for stealing cash, jewellery worth Rs 1.74 crore

The Crime Branch has arrested Aniket Surendra Bubane (31) on Saturday who allegedly committed multiple house break-ins and thefts.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 09:28 IST

By Asian News International, Pune

“A total of Rs 98.10 lakh cash has been recovered from the Rs 1 crore which he had stolen. Also, a Duster vehicle he bought with the stolen money worth 9 lakh has also been seized. Efforts are going on to recover the remaining stolen money,” the Crime Branch said. (HT Archives. Representative image)

Pune Crime Branch arrested a man for allegedly stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 1.74 crore.

The Crime Branch has arrested Aniket Surendra Bubane (31) on Saturday who allegedly committed multiple house break-ins and thefts.

“A total of Rs 98.10 lakh cash has been recovered from the Rs 1 crore which he had stolen. Also, a Duster vehicle he bought with the stolen money worth 9 lakh has also been seized. Efforts are going on to recover the remaining stolen money,” the Crime Branch said in a statement.

“During interrogation, it also came to light that the main accused Aniket Bubane has cheated many girls by befriending them through multiple dating websites, alluring them with a promise of marriage, and extorting them of cash or jewellery,” it added.



Further investigation is underway to find other people involved in the crime.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

How’s it like using Mi NoteBook 14, Xiaomi’s first laptop in India
Jun 14, 2020 09:53 IST
Deepika Singh’s Covid-19 positive mother gets admission in Delhi hospital
Jun 14, 2020 09:48 IST
Taapsee, sister Shagun pull off a perfect yoga pose, see pic
Jun 14, 2020 09:47 IST
India records 11,929 Covid-19 cases, 311 deaths in 24 hours; tally over 3.2 lakh
Jun 14, 2020 09:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.