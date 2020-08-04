Pune dist collector Naval Kishore Ram gets PMO posting

In an order issued on Tuesday, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram has been transferred to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as deputy secretary. Ram, a 2008-batch IAS officer, has been at the helm of handling the Covid-19 situation in Pune district, which has seen over 92,000 cases till Monday.

“This is a challenging opportunity for me and I am looking forward to it. I will follow further instructions from the government when taking charge of my new assignment,” said Ram after receiving the order. Ram will be deputy secretary for a period of four years from the date of taking charge under the central staffing scheme, a note issued by department of personnel and training written to Maharashtra chief secretary, stated.

In Pune, Ram was leading the team formed to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in rural and semi-rural parts of the district, along with the smooth migration of workers back home during the lockdown.

Ram is the third key officer in Pune district to have been transferred within a month amid the Covid-19 crisis and the administration busy in increasing the bed capacity by setting up three jumbo facilities. Earlier in July, the state government had transferred the then civic chief Shekhar Gaikwad and replaced him with Vikram Rao. On August 1, the government appointed Saurabh Rao, a 2003-IAS officer, as the Pune divisional commissioner after incumbent Deepak Mhaisekar retired on July 31.

While Rao has been given time of three weeks to join the new position, the government is yet to announce a new collector for the district. The government is likely to issue an order in a day or two, said officials at the collectorate.

In Pune, Ram had been tasked to ensure a peaceful gathering at Bhima Koregaon in 2019, a year after the village near Pune witnessed caste clashes during the anniversary of the war fought between British rulers and Peshwas. At least 10 lakh people had gathered at the obelisk to commemorate the Bhima Koregaon battle. Ram has also been credited with successfully handling the aftermath of the flash floods in Pune during September 2019.

Before taking charge in April 2018, Ram had been posted as the Aurangabad district collector and also Beed collector.

Before Ram, the then Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited managing director Shrikar Pardeshi and former PMC commissioner Kunal Kumar were transferred to the PMO from Pune.