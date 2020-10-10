Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune dist reports 1,772 fresh cases, 46 deaths

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 22:20 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune district reported 1,772 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 46 deaths on Saturday, according to the state health department.

As of Saturday, Pune district has a total of 3,14,118 positive cases of which 2,61,316 patients have recovered from the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection and 46,583 are active cases.

The death toll in the district now stands at 6,218.

Pune Municipal Corporation reported 724 fresh cases and 16 deaths on Saturday, while Pune rural reported 634 fresh cases and 22 deaths.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 414 fresh positive cases and eight virus-related deaths.

According to civic officials from the past few days, the new positive cases in rural and PMC area are almost the same, but the cases from PCMC are showing a declining trend.

