Home / Pune News / Pune dist reports 362 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

Pune dist reports 362 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

The district has reported 3.67 lakh Covid-19 cases, of which 3.42 lakh have recovered

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 16:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Pune city reported 175 new cases, taking its count to 1,88,477 with one Covid-related death on Monday, putting the death toll at 4,379. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The state health department, on Monday, reported 362 fresh Covid-19 cases. Five Covid-related deaths in 24 hours have also been reported in the district which puts the Covid-related death toll at 7,722.

The district has reported 3.67 lakh Covid-19 cases, of which 3.42 lakh have recovered, and 17,190 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 96 new cases taking its final count to 86,450. Four Covid-related deaths on Monday put the rural death toll at 2,044, according to the state health department.

Pune city reported 175 new cases, taking its count to 1,88,477 with one Covid-related death on Monday, putting the death toll at 4,379.



PCMC reported 91 new cases taking its final count to 92,392 with no deaths reported. Its death toll stands at 1,264.

The department reported that 6,053 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to 17.89 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 94.24%.

Currently, 5,04,938 people are in home quarantine and 3,579 people are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

