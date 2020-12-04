Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune dist reports 793 fresh Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 16:31 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “We had successfully brought down the death ratio in the region and Pune district. Pune district’s death ratio is 2.42 per cent and the rate of recovery of patients is 94.26 per cent. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Pune district reported 793 fresh Covid -19 positive cases and 13 deaths in 24 hours on Thursday, according to the state health department.

The district has reported 355,698 total cases out of which 328,315 have recovered and 7,507 were reported dead due to the virus infection, while 19,841 are active cases.

Pune city, meanwhile, has reported 360 new positive cases and eight deaths and Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 157 positive cases and zero deaths. Pune rural has reported 276 positive cases and five deaths.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “We had successfully brought down the death ratio in the region and Pune district. Pune district’s death ratio is 2.42 per cent and the rate of recovery of patients is 94.26 per cent.

