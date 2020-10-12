Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / Pune dist reports 957 Covid-19 positive cases, 11 deaths on Monday

Pune dist reports 957 Covid-19 positive cases, 11 deaths on Monday

Pune district reported 957 Covid-19 positive cases and 11 deaths on Monday, as per the state health department.The progressive positive count of the district is now 3,16,731 and...

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 21:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune district reported 957 Covid-19 positive cases and 11 deaths on Monday, as per the state health department.

The progressive positive count of the district is now 3,16,731 and the death toll is 6,260.

According to civic officials, the highest numbers of active cases are in Pune district. In Maharashtra, total active cases are 2,12,439 of which 42,112 cases are from Pune district. Maximum patients in the state prefer home isolation.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Monday, reported 364 positive cases and three deaths. While Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 226 positive cases and five deaths.

Pune rural reported 367 positive cases and three deaths.

Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, PMC, said, “As fewer positive cases are reported in the city the bed situation is in control. Both oxygen and ventilator beds are available in private and government hospitals in the city. 

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

GST Coucil meeting ends, no consensus on states’s compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
Oct 12, 2020 22:25 IST
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
Oct 12, 2020 21:18 IST
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Oct 12, 2020 20:02 IST
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Chahal gets Morgan, hands control to RCB
Oct 12, 2020 22:24 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 12, 2020 22:23 IST
17 juvenile undertrials flee observation home in Hisar
Oct 12, 2020 22:23 IST
GST Coucil meeting ends, no consensus on states’s compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
Oct 12, 2020 22:25 IST
First day of SPPU final exam plagued with tech snags, mismanagement
Oct 12, 2020 22:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.