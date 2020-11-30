Pune dist: Virus shows serious impact on comorbid patients across all ages

A detailed analysis of Covid-19 cases in Pune district who reported comorbidities has shown that the impact of the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection has been severe across age groups and not just senior citizens. Among the age groups, it was found that a significant proportion of comorbid patients from the age group of 60 years and above and 45-60 years needed hospitalisation and/or were declared dead as the associated risk factors proved to increase the severity of the symptoms.

Experts have now said that the administration must focus on these vulnerable age groups as now they have the data following the state survey.

The data visualised as per reporting done by labs and surveillance officers on lab module of Covid-19 India portal showed that of the total comorbid patients who were hospitalised, 46 per cent belonged to the age group of 60 plus years of age while 39 per cent belonged to the 45-60 years of age and 14 per cent were those below 45 years. While among the deceased who had comorbid conditions, 65 per cent of them were from the age group of 60 plus age group, 29 per cent were from the age group of 45-60 years and six per cent in the age group of less than 45 years of age.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, chairman, Maharashtra Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Technical Committee (MCDPCTC), said, “We have seen that comorbidity has a severe impact on Covid-19 patients across all ages. The administration now has extensive data on comorbid patients which was found during the state survey under ‘My family, My responsibility’ which they must use to keep a track of these comorbid patients.”

“During the first wave, we found that even those aged below 40 were seriously impacted and had to be hospitalised. The administration needs to also prepare for beds and ventilators according to the number of comorbid people who are more vulnerable than others,” he said.

