Pune district admin to fund treatment of Covid-19 patients in private hospitals using govt schemes

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) patients will be treated free at private hospitals, according to a decision taken during a meeting held on Monday of representatives of private hospitals and the Pune district administration.

Patients undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the dedicated Covid-19 heath centres and dedicated Covid-19 hospitals can avail these benefits.

The district administration on Monday announced that the payment of patients will be covered by the civic body and district administration or under government schemes.

The cost of the treatment, according to officials, which goes into lakhs into private hospitals had become a point of conflict between patients and private hospitals.

Shekhar Gaikwad, PMC commissioner, said, “The expenses of treatment of Covid-19 patients who are being treated for Covid-19 at private hospitals will we borne by us. We will sign a memorandum of understanding soon. The treatment cost will be charged under the scheme and the charges will be defined in the MOU too, the remaining charges will be borne by the PMC.”

“We are trying to take over more private hospitals to include more patients, the city hospitals must keep us updated as to how many beds are available with them on a daily basis for isolation purpose and for ICU if need be,” he added.

The civic body had earlier requested the state government to chalk out a referral policy for private hospitals as far as critical COVID-19 patients are concerned.

Dr Sunil Rao, group medical director at Sahyadri Specialty hospital, said, “At the meeting it was decided that there should be no inconvenience to the patient whatsoever. Those who have medical insurance, the insurance companies have agreed to bear the cost of treating Covid-19 positive cases although the real questions is about the patients who do not have insurance cover and cannot afford to pay lakhs.”

“We have been asked to charge no bill to the patient and the money should be retrieved through the various government schemes like Mahatma Jyotiba Pule Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana or PMC’s urban poor health insurance scheme,” said Dr Rao.

While these government schemes pay only about Rs 35,000 to one lakh, for the remaining amount there is not clear answer yet, said private doctors. “We have been asked to not focus on the money and instead ensure that the there is no convenience to the patient. Also regarding shifting patients, only those who are stable have to be transferred but not the critical patients,” said Rao.

According to divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar private hospitals are prepared to treat Covid-19 patients looking at the current condition of the city which may worsen in future

“With regards to the remuneration of the bill of Covid-19 positive cases, it will be done as per the rules and treatment of the patient, the administration will support private hospitals,” said Mhaisekar.

“The administration has also decided to pool in the money from the district planning committee, for those seeking treatment in urban, rural and the three cantonment areas and Rs five crore has already been reserved for the same,” said district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

Dedicated Covid-19 health centres

Dr Naidu Hospital

Ruby Hospital

Jehangir Hospital

Inlaks Budhrani

Columbia Asia Hospital

KEM Hospital

Sahyadri Hospital, Karvenagar

Sahyadri Hospital ,Kothrud

Sahyadri Hospital, Bibvewadi

Noble Hospital, Hadapsar

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital

Sassoon General Hospital

Aundh Civil Hospital

Bharati Hospital

Symbiosis Hospital, Lavale

Dedicated Covid-19 hospitals

Sassoon General Hospital

Symbiosis Hospital

Bharati Hospital