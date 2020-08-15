Sections
Pune district administration to prioritise donors’ relatives if they are in need of critical care, plasma donation

Administration has decided to start driving its plasma donation campaign from August 15

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 17:23 IST

By Abhay Khairnar, Hindustan Times Pune

Pune district’s guardian minister Ajit Pawar said, “Plasma donations need to increase in Pune as it helps save lives of critical patients. Administration must make efforts to increase plasma donations.” (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The Pune district administration has decided to prioritise plasma donors’ relatives, if they are in need of critical care and plasma donation.

Pune district’s guardian minister Ajit Pawar said, “Plasma donations need to increase in Pune as it helps save lives of critical patients. Administration must make efforts to increase plasma donations.”

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “Till date, a total of 500 plasma donations have been made in Pune, of which 154 plasmas have been used. It is true that plasma therapy is helping, but it’s not a complete solution as seven patients who were given plasma died. The administration has decided to start driving its plasma donation campaign from August 15.”

Rao said, “Doctors said that the main reason for poor plasma donation is that citizens think that if their relatives require it, they should be ready. To overcome this, we decided that if someone donates plasma, whenever required, plasma will be given to such a person’s close relative on a priority.”



The administration’s donation drive is aimed at plasma donations from police personnel and government employees first.

