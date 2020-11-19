Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune District Chess Association chairman dies at 57

Pune District Chess Association chairman dies at 57

Joseph D’souza has been coaching players for the past 31 years, not only from Pune, but also online sessions to players from overseas

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 16:09 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

Joseph D’souza, chairman, Pune District Chess Association, who played a multidimensional role – coach, arbiter and organiser - was admitted to hospital on Saturday with burn injuries suffered due to a leakage from a bathroom geyser. (HT PHOTO)

A doyen of Pune’s chess fraternity, Joseph D’souza, chairman, Pune District Chess Association, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday (November 17).

D’souza (57) who played a multidimensional role – coach, arbiter and organiser - was admitted to hospital on Saturday with burn injuries suffered due to a leakage from a bathroom geyser. He is survived by his wife and 19-year-old son.

“D’souza was our centre and the finest promoter of the sport, not only in Pune, but across the nation. A big loss to the chess fraternity,” said Rajendra Konde, secretary, Pune District Chess Association.

D’souza has been coaching players for the past 31 years, not only from Pune, but also online sessions to players from overseas. A winner of Maharashtra’s Shiv Chhatrapati Award, Joseph in his playing days was a “candidate master”.

As an arbiter, Joseph has conducted an 300 tournaments since 1984. In the city he used to run the Joseph D’souza Chess Academy near Perugate Police Chowky, Sadashiv peth.

