Home / Pune News / Pune district crosses 3 lakh Covid case mark; 2,396 fresh cases, 27 deaths reported on Saturday

According to the state health department, the district reported over three lakh total Covid-19 cases, of which in 2.37 lakh cases, patients have recovered, 5,932 deaths have been reported and currently, there are 57,501 active cases.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 16:29 IST

By Steffy Thevar, Hindustan Times Pune

A health worker working at one of the Covid-19 testing centre in Pune, India, on Saturday, October 3, 2020. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Close to six months after the lockdown began, Covid-19 cases in Pune district crossed the three lakh case tally mark and continued to remain the worst affected district in the state due to the coronavirus infection and one of the worst affected cities in the country.

Rajesh Deshmukh, district collector, said, “The testing rate in the city is the highest in the country which is why more cases are coming up now. We are reporting more cases from rural areas too, but off late new cases emerging from Pune city has also gone down. “

The district reported 2,396 fresh virus cases and 27 deaths due to the infection on Saturday.



Pune city reported 1,077 new cases taking the total count to 1,58,903 and 15 deaths took the death toll to 3,586.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 598 new cases taking the final count to 77,233 and seven deaths took the death toll to 1,075.

Pune rural reported 721 new cases taking the total count of cases to 64,487 and five deaths took the death toll to 1,270, according to the state health department.

According to the state health department, 16,835 patients were discharged on Saturday in the state taking the total count to 11,34,555 and the recovery rate in the state is 79.3 %.

Also, 14,348 new cases in the state were reported on Saturday taking the total to 14,30,861. In addition, 278 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 38,198.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.64%. Of 70,35,296 laboratory samples, 14,30,861 have tested positive (20.34 %) for Covid-19 until October 3.

Currently, 22,03,966 people are in home quarantine and 28,414 people are in institutional quarantine.

