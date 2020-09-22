Pune district enjoys better than average rainfall in September

People use umbrella to protect themselves from rain near Ganjwe chowk in Pune. (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

Heavy rainfall on Monday across the city, following intense heavy showers on Sunday in east Pune, saw Pune district cross the mark for average rainfall received in September.

So far the district has received 154.9 mm of rain, 56.2 mm more than the normal average (98.7mm).

The recorded rainfall received at Shivajinagar and Lohegaon over Sunday and Monday, stood at 36.9 mm and 10.8mm, respectively.

Till Monday, 8:30am, Pashan received 32mm of rain.

“It is a very healthy monsoon season for Pune and rainfall activity will continue for a few more days,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

“Vigorous monsoon activity over Pune district will continue for the next 48 hours. For Pune’s ghat areas, a red alert has been issued on Tuesday. In Madhya (central) Maharashtra, also, heavy rain is forecast for Tuesday,” added Kashyapi.

On Wednesday, moderate rain with thunder and lightning are forecast for Pune, while from Thursday to Sunday, a light rain forecast is in place.

The catchment area of the city also received rain on Monday, though the water resources department stated that no water will be released from Khadakwasla dam.

Three dams supplying water to the district – Khadkwasla, Warasgaon and Panshet are at 100 per cent capacity, while the Temghar dam, also in the catchment area, is at 98.19%.

Headline: Pune district’s good monsoon

Strap: Pune district has received 234mm in excess of its average rainfall

September

Actual rainfall received till September 21: 154.9mm

Average rainfall received in September: 98.7mm

Overall

Actual rainfall received till September 21: 754.5mm

Average rainfall received: 511.5mm

Retail vegetable prices skyrocket due to downpours

The heavy rain lashing the city since Sunday has resulted in a shortage of vegetable supply to the city leading to an increase in vegetable prices.

According to traders at Market Yard, retail vegetable prices have seen a minimum of a 25 per cent increase.

Vilas Raikar, a wholesale trader said, “Supply has reduced considerably due to the heavy rain. So, prices have increased in the last few days.”

Meher Patel, a camp resident, said, “There has to be a price control body in place so that citizens are not fleeced.”

BJ Deshmukh, administrator, Agriculture Produce Market Committe (APMC) said, “We are closely monitoring the situation and it will normalise soon.”

Rise in retail prices

Coriander From Rs 15 to Rs 30

Potato From Rs 20 to Rs 45

Tomato From Rs 25 to Rs 50

Onion From Rs 35 to Rs 60

Fenugreek From Rs 25 to Rs 35-Rs 40