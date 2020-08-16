Pune district overtakes Mumbai to become state’s worst affected; tally at 1,30,606

Pune on Sunday reported 3,088 fresh Covid-19 cases and became the district worst-affected by the pandemic in Maharashtra, with a tally of 1,30,606 progressive positives, as per the state health department. The district has now more cases than Mumbai, which has been considered as the worst-hit by the pandemic in the state. Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,010 fresh positive case and 47 deaths, taking its progressive positives to 1,28,726 and death toll to 7,433.

Pune district recorded 63 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the virus-related toll to 3,193, as per state figures. Pune district’s population as per 2011 Census was 9,429,408 while Mumbai’s population was recorded as 12,442,373.

Pune reported the first Covid-19 positive case in the state on March 9 and since then the number of cases has continued to multiply. Dr Subhash Salunkhe, chairman, Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Technical Committee, said that multiple reasons have contributed to the spurt in cases in Pune district. “After restrictions were relaxed, people began travelling a lot and therefore, a large number of cases are being reported from rural parts. At the same time, the administration has increased testing samples on a large scale, as a result of which, there has been a rise in the number of cases,” said Salunkhe.

The state health department has reported 16,539 progressive positive cases and 539 deaths in Pune rural;79,488 progressive positive cases and 2,051 deaths in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and 34,579 progressive positive cases and 603 deaths in PCMC, till August 16.

Meanwhile, PMC recorded 1,522 fresh positive cases on Sunday while the state health department recorded 1,539 fresh positive cases for the city. PMC conducted 5,707 tests in 24 hours which takes the total count of tests conducted to 3.59 lakh. PMC reported its progressive positive count as 74,098. Of the 14,702 active patients, 760 are in critical condition, of which 462 are on ventilators in ICU and 298 are in ICU without ventilators. Also, 2,458 people are undergoing oxygen treatment.

Of the 29 deaths reported due to Covid-19 in the city, seven have been recorded at Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), five at Poona hospital, three each at Inlaks and Budhrani hospital and Kashibai Navale, two at Chintamani hospital and Naidu hospital and one each from Shree hospital, Sahyadri hospital, Sana hospital, Ruby Hall Clinic and Bharati hospital.

Also, six deaths were reported from city hospitals of residents from out of PMC limits.

Two doctors dead in 24 hours due to Covid-19

Two doctors were reported dead due to the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. Dr Nandkumar Shah, an ophthalmologist, aged 71, was working with a private hospital in Raviwar peth, but had not been practicing since the past five months. He had diabetes and was admitted 24 days ago, said one of his friends. He is survived by two daughters and a wife.

Dr Anil Salgia, aged 74, had not been practicing since the past ten years. He was an orthopedic surgeon and had tested positive for Covid-19. He had also worked at DY Patil hospital in Pimpri as head of the department. Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter, said, “This is the fifth death of a doctor due to Covid-19 in the district. Earlier, we had reported three doctors, one a general practitioner in Pune city and two from rural Pune.”