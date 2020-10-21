Sections
Pune district reports 1,112 cases, 58 deaths

Pune city reported 334 new cases taking the total count to 1,68,736 and 22 deaths taking the death toll to 3,873

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 16:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A health worker working at one of the Covid-19 testing centre in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

Pune district reported 1,112 fresh positive cases and 58 Covid-19 related deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday.

The district reported 3.25 lakh Covid-19 cases till date, of which 2.81 lakh have recovered, 6,562 were declared dead and currently, 37,613 are active cases.

Pune city reported 334 new cases taking the total count to 1,68,736 and 22 deaths taking the death toll to 3,873.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 173 new cases taking the final count to 82,761 and four deaths with 1,168 as the death toll.



Pune rural reported 605 new cases taking the final count to 73,882 and 32 deaths taking the death toll to 1,520, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 7,429 patients were discharged today taking the final count to 13,92,308. The recovery rate in the state is 85.5%.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.64 per cent. Currently, 24,34,687 people are in home quarantine and 23,488 people are in institutional quarantine.

