Pune district reports 1,406 fresh Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths in 24 hours

Pune district reports 1,406 fresh Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths in 24 hours

Pune district reported 1,406 fresh Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday, according to the state health department.The district has reported 3.26 lakh Covid-19...

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 21:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune district reported 1,406 fresh Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday, according to the state health department.

The district has reported 3.26 lakh Covid-19 cases till date, of which 2.89 have recovered; 6,581 were declared dead and currently, 30,570 are active cases.

Pune city reported 442 new cases taking the total count to 1,69,178 and three deaths took the death toll to 3,876. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 230 new cases taking the final count to 82,991 and eight deaths took the death toll to 1,176. Pune rural reported 734 new cases taking the final count to 74,616 and nine deaths took the death toll to 1,529, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 23,371 patients were discharged on Wednesday taking the final count of those recovered to 14,15,679. The recovery rate in the state is 87.51%. Also 8,142 new cases in the state were reported on Wednesday taking the total to 16,17,658. In addition, 180 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state on Wednesday taking the death toll to 43,127. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.64%. Of 83,27,493 laboratory samples, 16,17,658 have tested positive (19.43%) for Covid-19 until Wednesday. Currently, 24,47,292 people are in home quarantine and 23,312 people are in institutional quarantine.

