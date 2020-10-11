Sections
Pune district reports 1,656 positive cases, 30 deaths on Sunday

Pune district reported 1,656 fresh positive Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths on Sunday as per the state health department. Sunday’s data took the progressive positive count of...

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 20:36 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

Pune district reported 1,656 fresh positive Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths on Sunday as per the state health department.

Sunday’s data took the progressive positive count of the district to 3,15,774. Of these cases, 2,63,654 have recovered, 6,248 have been declared dead due to the Covid-19 infection and 45,871 are active cases.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 644 fresh positive Covid-19 cases on Sunday taking the total Covid-19 case tally of PMC to 1,64,985 and 15 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours till Sunday evening took the PMC death toll to 3,733.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 333 fresh positive Covid-19 cases on Sunday taking the total Covid-19 case tally to 80,831 in PCMC. Five virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours till Sunday evening took the total death toll to 1,129.

Pune rural reported 679 fresh positive Covid-19 cases on Sunday taking the total Covid-19 case tally in rural areas to 69,958 and 10 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours till Sunday evening took the death toll to 1,386.

