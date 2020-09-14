Pune district reports 2,579 fresh positive cases, 25 deaths on Monday

Sections
Updated: Sep 14, 2020 21:35 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

Pune district reported 2,579 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 25 deaths on Monday, as per the state health department.

This takes the progressive positive count of Covid-19 cases to 2,35,419 of which 1,52,297 have recovered, 4,838 were declared dead and 78,284 are active cases.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 1,202 fresh positive cases taking the total Covid-19 cases to 1,30,094. At least 15 deaths in the last 24 hours till Monday evening took the death toll to 2,981.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 671 fresh positive cases taking the total Covid-19 cases to 62,528 and three deaths in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 913 while Pune rural reported 706 fresh positive cases taking the total Covid-19 cases to 42,797 and seven deaths took the death toll to 944.



As per the state health department 15,789 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and till September 14, 7,55,850 Covid-19 patients have been discharged. Recovery rate in the state is 70.16 per cent.

A total of 17,066 new cases and 257 deaths were reported in the state on Monday. Case fatality rate in the state currently stands at 2.77%. Of 53,21,116 laboratory samples, 10,77,374 have tested positive (20.2%) for Covid-19 till September 14. Currently, 17,12,160 people are in home quarantine and 37,198 people are in institutional quarantine across the state.

