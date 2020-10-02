Pune district reports 2,625 fresh Covid-19 cases, 45 deaths on Thursday

Pune district reported 2,625 positive cases and 45 Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, as per the state health department which took the progressive positive count to 2,95,689.

Out of these total cases, 2,32,370 have recovered; 5,858 were declared dead and 57,460 are active cases.

While the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) reported 1,069 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 1,56,783 and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening which took the death toll to 3,553.

The Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) reported 603 fresh positive cases taking the total cases to 76,036 and ten deaths in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening which took the death toll to 1,060.

Pune rural reported 953 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 62,870 and ten deaths in last 24 hours till Thursday evening which took the death toll to 1,245, according to the state health department.