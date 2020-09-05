Sections
Home / Pune News / Pune district reports 3,600 fresh cases, 95 deaths

Pune district reports 3,600 fresh cases, 95 deaths

Pune rural reported more single day deaths than both, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwwad municipal corporations

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 16:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A research scientist works inside a laboratory of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, which is working on vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pune. (REUTERS)

Pune district reported 3,600 fresh positives and 95 deaths due to Covid-19 on Friday, as per the state health department. This puts the progressive positive count at 1,89,722, of which 1,30,366 have recovered. The death toll for the district is 4,333 and 55,023 are the total number of active cases.

Pune rural reported more single day deaths than both, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwwad municipal corporations.

PMC reported 1,689 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 1,08,117 and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours till Friday evening, which puts the death toll as per PMC data, at 2,692.

The PCMC reported 1,053 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 51,826 and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours till Friday evening which took the death toll to 833.



Pune rural reported 858 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 29,779. Pune rural reported 40 deaths in last 24 hours till Friday evening which took the death toll to 808.

