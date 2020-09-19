Pune district reports 4,030 fresh positive cases, 55 deaths on Saturday

Pune district reported 4,030 fresh positive cases and 55 deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday as per the state health department.

Saturday’s state data takes the progressive positive count in the district to 2,57409. Of these total cases, 1,72,732 have recovered from the Covid-19 infection, 5,188 were declared dead and 79,489 are active cases.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 1,745 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday taking the total Covid-19 cases to 1,39,907. PMC also recorded 39 deaths in the last 24 hours till Saturday evening which took the total death toll to 3,204.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 919 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday taking the total Covid-19 cases to 67,226. PCMC also recorded four deaths in the last 24 hours till Saturday evening which took the total death toll to 954. Pune rural areas reported 1,366 fresh Covid-19 positive cases taking the total Covid-19 cases to 50,276. Pune rural areas recorded 12 deaths in last 24 hours till Saturday evening which took the total death toll to 1,030.

The state health department reported that 23,501 patients were discharged on Saturday which took the final count of such patients to 8,57,933. The recovery rate in the state currently stands at 72.22 per cent.

On Saturday 21,907 fresh positive cases were reported in the state which took the progressive count to 11,88,015. Also, 425 virus-related deaths were reported in the state on Saturday which took the final toll to 32,602. The case fatality rate in the state currently is 2.71 per cent. Of 57,86,147 laboratory samples, 11,88,015 have tested positive (20.53%) for Covid-19 until Saturday.

Currently 18,01,180 people are in home quarantine and 39,831 people are in institutional quarantine.