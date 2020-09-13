Pune district reports 4,424 positive cases, 59 deaths on Sunday

Pune district reported 4,424 fresh positive cases and 59 deaths due to Covid-19 on Sunday as per the state health department.

Sunday’s state data takes the progressive positive count in the district to 2,32,840. Of these total cases, 1,50,403 have recovered from the Covid-19 infection, 4,813 were declared dead and 77,624 are active cases.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 2,294 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday taking the total Covid-19 cases to 1,28,892. PMC also recorded 42 deaths in the last 24 hours till Friday evening which took the total death toll to 2,966.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 1,004 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday taking the total Covid-19 cases to 61,857. PCMC also recorded two deaths in the last 24 hours till Friday evening which took the total death toll to 910. Pune rural areas reported 1,126 fresh Covid-19 positive cases taking the total Covid-19 cases to 42,091. Pune rural areas recorded 15 deaths in last 24 hours till Friday evening which took the total death toll to 937.